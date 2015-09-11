(Recasts to add retail offer amount)

By Elisa Anzolin and Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN/TURIN, Sept 11 Italy's post office aims to start selling shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 12 and to debut on the Milan bourse at the end of October or early November, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The top executives of the state-owned company will be in New York and London at the beginning of next week to gauge the likely demand for its shares during closed-door meetings with selected institutional investors.

The feedback from foreign investors and data from research being prepared by the banks in the listing consortium will determine the price range for the shares, bankers said.

The listing of Poste Italiane is one of the pillars of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's privatisation plan.

The Treasury aims to raise as much as 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) from the sale of up to 40 percent of Poste Italiane and is courting professional and retail investors.

The company will earmark about 40 percent of the shares for individual investors, the managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo corporate division Gaetano Micciche told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event in Turin.

A bonus share scheme will be offered to retail investors and to Poste Italiane employees who hold the shares for at least one year, the sources said.

Poste Italiane filed a request for listing on Aug. 11 and hopes to receive a green light from the bourse and market watchdogs at the start of October.

Banca Imi, controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca and UniCredit are global coordinators for the share sale. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as book-runners.

Lazard and law firm Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners are advising the treasury on the share sale, while Rothschild and law firm Clifford Chance are the company's advisers.