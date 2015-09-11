MILAN, Sept 11 Italian post office aims to start selling its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 12 and to debut on the Milan bourse at the end of October or beginning of November, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

This is the schedule indicated by Italy's Treasury, which owns the group, the sources said, adding it was conditional on the market watchdog and stock market approving the prospectus at the start of October.

The sale of up to 40 percent of Poste Italiane is set to be the biggest privatisation in a decade for Rome and could bring into state coffers as much as 4 billion euros.

A bonus share scheme will be offered to both small investors and Poste employees who hold the shares for at least one year, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini)