BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
MILAN May 26 Shares in Poste Italiane fell at the market open after Italy's Treasury said late on Wednesday it would list another 30 percent of the national post office.
The stake placement will follow the transfer of a 35 percent holding in Poste Italiane to state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and will result in the government completely selling out of the group whose privatisation started last year.
Italy sold in October a 35 percent stake in Poste in a stock market listing that netted 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion).
By 0706 GMT shares in Poste Italiane fell 1 percent to 6.78 euros -- slightly above its IPO price 6.75 euros. Italy's blue-chip stock index lost 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen