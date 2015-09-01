(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of
"former")
MILAN, Sept 1 Italy's market watchdog has
imposed a 60,000 euro ($67,620) fine on Poste Italiane, the
postal service the government is set to privatise via a stock
market listing in October, for behaving improperly in providing
investment services to its clients.
Poste is cutting back in its costly mail delivery business
and expanding in financial services and insurance ahead of the
long-awaited share sale that is set to be Italy's biggest
privatisation in a decade.
But market watchdog Consob said it found in an audit that
Poste customers had been directed towards investment products on
which the postal service earned large upfront fees and
encouraged to liquidate investments to switch into different
products regardless of their real needs.
"Poste Italiane ... has allowed, at the level of operational
relationships with clients, a behaviour that does not comply
with a duty to act with diligence, correctness and
transparency," Consob wrote in its bulletin.
Consob fined several former and current Poste employees,
including former chief executive Massimo Sarmi, for a total of
60,000 euros which Poste will be required to pay.
A spokesman for Poste declined to give any immediate
comment.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Isla Binnie; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)