MILAN, April 1 Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday met Francesco Caio, chief executive of Poste Italiane, to kick start the process to list the post office later this year, the Treasury said.

Rome's goal is to complete the listing of Poste Italiane by year-end, the Treasury said in a statement.

The sale of a minority stake in the group, which is currently wholly owned by the state, is a key part of a new privatisation push Italy announced last year.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Merrill Lynch, Mediobanca , Citi and UniCredit, which are the global coordinator for the IPO, attended the meeting together with legal and financial advisors. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)