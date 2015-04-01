MILAN, April 1 Italy's Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan on Wednesday met Francesco Caio, chief executive of
Poste Italiane, to kick start the process to list the post
office later this year, the Treasury said.
Rome's goal is to complete the listing of Poste Italiane by
year-end, the Treasury said in a statement.
The sale of a minority stake in the group, which is
currently wholly owned by the state, is a key part of a new
privatisation push Italy announced last year.
Intesa Sanpaolo, Merrill Lynch, Mediobanca
, Citi and UniCredit, which are the global
coordinator for the IPO, attended the meeting together with
legal and financial advisors.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)