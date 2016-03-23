* State could cut holding further - Poste Italiane CEO

By Francesca Landini

LONDON, March 23 The chief executive of Poste Italiane said he expects the state to reduce its stake in the recently privatised group to around 30 percent, and is prepared for the possibility that more shares will be sold off this year.

"It's reasonable to expect the Treasury to lower its stake in Poste in the coming years to bring it in line with holdings it has in other state-controlled groups," Francesco Caio told Reuters in an interview in London where he was meeting investors after announcing the company's annual results on Tuesday.

"We're ready by definition for a new stake sale but it's the Treasury's decision," Caio said.

The Italian government owns 65 percent of the postal and financial services group after selling a 35 percent stake last October in a stock market flotation that raised 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

The state still owns around 30 percent of oil company Eni and defence group Finmeccanica. It controls 23 percent of the country's biggest utility Enel.

Under pressure to cut one of the world's largest public debts, Italy may put on the block another stake in Poste this year as a plan to privatise the national railways faces delay.

Once a loss-making institution, the 153-year-old Poste Italiane has grown into a diversified group that reaps 85 percent of its revenue from insurance and financial services, with postal services now accounting for only 15 percent.

Poste's initial public offering drew demand that was more than three times the amount of shares on offer.

The stock trades slightly above its IPO price of 6.75 euros, recovering from a low of 4.98 euros last month when the Italian press speculated Poste could be called on to help bail out weaker Italian banks. It was up 3.9 percent at 6.805 euros by 1540 GMT.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Caio ruled out the possibility of Poste Italiane taking over Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-largest bank.

"I deny any involvement of Poste in a potential rescue of Monte dei Paschi. Poste will not become a lender," he said.

The group, which plans to invest 3 billion euros over the next five years, is looking instead to strengthen its parcel division through acquisitions in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments, he said.

Poste plans to increase revenues from parcels and e-commerce while cutting its mail delivery business.

The group has also started to offer health insurance and retirement packages and has sealed a partnership with asset manager Anima Holding to start selling asset management products.

($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Nerys Avery)