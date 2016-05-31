* Cabinet meeting approved sale of up to 30 pct of post office

ROME/MILAN, May 31 Italy is hoping to raise around 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) from the sale of a second stake in its post office, Poste Italiane, by year-end as it struggles to meet a commitment to cut its public debt mountain.

Rome plans to raise 8 billion euros from privatisations this year to make a dent in a debt pile now running at 132.7 percent of gross domestic product, the second highest in the euro zone. No sale has taken place so far.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a decree allowing the treasury to put on the market up to 30 percent of the national post office, the government said in a statement.

"The sale can be done in one or more steps, through a share offering to Italian savers, including Poste employees, and/or institutional investors in the country and abroad," the government said.

A source close to the matter said the share sale would likely take place in autumn and be done in one step, if market conditions were favourable.

The treasury sold a 35 percent stake last year. Last week it said it would transfer another 35 percent holding to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a sort of sovereign wealth fund that has become the investment arm of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's industrial policy.

Renzi last year triggered a shake-up of the CDP's management, appointing two top bankers at its helm to make the agency more active in supporting a feeble economic recovery.

Since then, CDP paid 900 million euros to buy a stake in oil service group Saipem from oil major Eni. At current market prices the stake is worth 476 million euros.

It also put 500 million euros in a hastily created bank bailout fund meant to back-stop lenders struggling to raise cash on the market. CDP is now expected to play a role in the rescue of steel maker Ilva as well as in the rollout of an ultra-fast broadband network.

Analysts said putting the Poste stake under the CDP's umbrella would boost the agency's stretched coffers.

"The treasury's main goal is to give CDP a precious asset that would generate dividends and cash flow," Stefano Caselli, vice-rector at Milan's Bocconi University, said.

CDP's net profit more than halved to 893 million euros in 2015 from 2.2 billion euros the previous year, while the dividend paid to the treasury remained stable at 683 million euros.

Crucially, CDP debts are not consolidated into Italy's overall public debt, allowing the government to use it to back ambitious development and infrastructure projects without further stretching its finances. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Additional reporting by Luca Trogni, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Adrian Croft)