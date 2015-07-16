MILAN, July 16 Italy's Post Office plans to sell shares for its initial public offering in the second half of October, three sources close to the matter said, adding the group would file the prospectus with the market watchdog by August 10.

Italy's Treasury, which is the sole owner of Poste Italiane, aims to sell up to 40 percent of the group, which last year posted revenues of 28.5 billion euros ($31 billion).

If successful the share sale would be the largest initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange so far this year.

"The prospectus will be filed with the market watchdog before the summer break," one of the sources said.

"The target is to start offering shares in late October," a second source said.

The top management of Poste Italiane is having a closed-door meeting with a group of analysts in London on Thursday as it gears up for its listing.

($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)