ROME Oct 23 U.S. investment firms BlackRock and Fidelity as well as China's SAFE have bought shares in Poste Italiane, a source close to the matter said on Friday, a sign the stock market listing of Italy's post office drew foreign interest.

Italy has sold a minority stake in Poste Italiane raising nearly 3.4 billion euros in an initial public offering which drew demand of more than three times the shares on offer.

The investment by China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) adds to a string of holdings by Chinese authorities in Italian companies ranging from bank Intesa Sanpaolo to power grid Terna.

Also BlackRock and Fidelity Investments have stakes in several Italian companies.

