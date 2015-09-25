MILAN, Sept 25 The upcoming initial public share
offering of Italy's post office is expected to value the company
at 8-10 billion euros ($9-11.2 billion), allowing the government
to raise up to 4 billion euros from the partial privatisation,
two sources close to the matter said.
The treasury aims to list up to 40 percent of Poste Italiane
to revive a stalled privatisation process aimed at
cutting Italy's public debt pile and helping Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi make good on pledges to cut taxes.
The share sale should start on Oct.12, sources have said. A
successful listing of Poste Italiane will then open the way for
the sale of air traffic control operator Enav in the first half
of 2016, while the listing of the national railway company is
scheduled for the second half of next year.
The banks acting as global coordinators of the IPO are
Intesa Sanpaolo, BofA-Merrill Lynch, Mediobanca
, Citigroup and UniCredit.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Silvia Aloisi)