ROME Dec 9 Italy's energy regulator plans to raise return on investments in power transmission, distribution and measurement included in electricity tariffs in 2012-2015 in a move which would boost revenues of power grid Terna and utilities, according to a document published on Friday.

The regulator plans to raise returns on investments in high-voltage power transmission to 7.2 percent in the next regulatory period from 6.9 percent now, according to proposals published on the regulator's website (www.autorita.energia.it)

The regulator has also proposed to increase reimbursement for investments in power distribution to 7.4 percent from 7.0 percent and for investments in power meters to 7.4 percent from 7.2 percent, the document showed.

The proposals are subject to consultations with power market operators and are due to be approved by the end of this year. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)