MILAN, June 7 Power demand in Italy fell 4.1 percent year on year in May to 25.9 billion kilowatt hours, grid operator Terna said on Thursday, as the economic crisis continues to weigh on consumption.

Demand fell 4.0 percent if the monthly figure is adjusted for the average temperature, Terna said in a statement.

Power demand for the first five months of 2012 fell 3.2 percent from the same period last year, it said.

Photovoltaic power generation, which turns sunlight into electricity, jumped 231 percent ahead of a government reform of solar incentives.

Wind power generation rose 39.2 percent while hydro power rose 15.9 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)