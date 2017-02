MILAN Nov 8 Power demand in Italy fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 27.4 billion kilowatt hours in October, due to warm weather, Italian grid operator Terna said on Tuesday.

Demand fell 1.2 percent if the monthly figure is adjusted for the average temperature, which was about 0.5 degrees Celsius higher than in October 2010, Terna said in a statement.

In the first ten months of 2011, power demand rose 1.4 percent versus the same period last year.

