By James Mackenzie
| ROME, April 1
ROME, April 1 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti's government has reacted with concern at rising
electricity and gas prices that are set to hit hard-pressed
consumers already reeling from tough austerity measures and a
sharp rise in the cost of living.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera warned at the weekend that
the government would have to reconsider subsidies given to the
renewable energy sector following steep price increases
announced by Italy's gas and electricity authority.
"The bills Italian people are paying are too high," he told
reporters at the margins of a conference in Cernobbio on the
shores of Lake Como on Saturday.
Monti, who acknowledged in a speech in China that some of
the government's measures had been "rough", is already facing
stiff opposition from unions to labour reform proposals he says
are needed to boost employment and attract foreign investment.
But a significant jump in energy prices could further
undermine wavering popular support for painful economic reforms
which growing numbers of critics say have hit ordinary Italians
the hardest.
Italy's energy authority last week called for a rethink of
green energy subsidies, which it estimated would cost 10 billion
euros or 70 euros for each family in 2012, saying that "titanic"
efforts were already being demanded of companies and citizens.
The call came as the authority announced a 5.8 percent rise
in household electricity charges in the second quarter, not
including subsidies for renewables which it said added an
additional 4 percent to consumer bills.
It said the rise was mainly due to higher oil prices as well
as the effect of the spell of cold weather in February.
Environment Minister Corrado Clini rejected the demand for
cuts to renewables, which he said risked damaging a key sector,
but the government faces growing pressure from a public becoming
increasingly angered at the costs they are being asked to bear.
"It's a worry which I share 100 percent and it's for that
reason that it's important not to mistake the target," Clini
told the La Repubblica daily on Sunday.
AUSTERITY
The gas and power price rises come on top of a series of
government-imposed austerity measures aimed at reining in
Italy's huge public debt, including higher healthcare costs,
hikes to housing and fuel taxes as well as caps on pensions.
Appointed in November as financial market turmoil risked
dragging Italy into a Greek-style debt crisis, Monti has won
widespread plaudits abroad and helped restore confidence to the
markets but he faces an increasingly difficult battle at home.
Opinion polls have shown his popularity has been dented
badly by the battle over labour reforms which would give
companies greater freedom to fire employees. Higher energy
prices could undermine support even further.
"We are getting to an explosive point. You have inflation
going up and families' purchasing power going down," Francesco
Avallone, vice president of consumer rights organisation
Confconsumatori told SkyTG24 television.
"The energy authority has just put gas and electricity
prices up and that has an influence on all prices."
Economic data last week showed consumer price inflation
running at 3.8 percent in March, the fastest since October last
year, lifted mainly by higher energy prices. At the same time,
separate data showed wage rises being outpaced by inflation for
the third month running.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)