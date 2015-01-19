MILAN Jan 19 Italy's energy regulator has
signalled it may rein in the high investment returns driving
profits for some of the country's biggest power firms under a
review of the sector.
The AEEGSI watchdog published the first document in its
review of power transmission and distribution late on Friday,
setting out proposals that will be debated up to November and
form the basis of new regulations coming into force next year.
Keenly watched by investors for its potential impact on
earnings, the document gave no hard numbers but laid down draft
guidelines including extending a regulatory period due to start
in 2016 from four to six years, reforming the way incentives are
set and fixing new efficiency targets.
"This regulatory document does not provide a lot of detail
... but it seems clear the AEEGSI is becoming tougher," said
Javier Suarez, utility analyst at Mediobanca Securities.
Power grid operator Terna and gas grid player Snam
, both state-controlled, generate the lion's share of
their income from regulated returns for investments made to
develop their networks.
Utility Enel, which owns more than 90 percent of
Italy's distribution network, raises more than 20 percent of its
core earnings from distribution, and large regional utilities
A2A and Hera also have distribution businesses.
"Regulation has been lax in recent years and the companies
have had some good pickings. It's time returns were reined in,"
a wholesale energy trading head said, asking not to be named.
In the last five years Terna shares have risen 26 percent
compared to a 17 percent fall in the Italian blue chip index
.
Italy has one of Europe's most generous regulatory
frameworks for investment returns, the costs of which are paid
for through consumer bills.
High taxes and costly energy incentive schemes make Italian
power prices for small businesses some of the highest in Europe.
Credit Suisse said on Monday AEEGSI's idea for power
distribution was to promote the development of smart grids,
while the mechanisms for power transmission would take into
account the benefits of the investment, making them more
selective.
"We expect 2016 earnings per share (at Terna) to fall by 15
percent, following a cut in allowed return from 6.3 percent to
4.6 percent," the broker said.
Terna and Enel declined to comment on the document.
(editing by John Stonestreet)