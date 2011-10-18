MILAN Oct 18 Italian insurance association ANIA sees new life premiums down 30 percent this year, and new non-life premiums up 2.5-3.0 percent in 2011, its president Fabio Cerchiai said on Tuesday.

"Italy's state bonds are absolutely reliable, there is no risk of default," Cerchiai also told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt, Writing by Michel Rose)