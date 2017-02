MILAN Oct 28 Premiums from new life insurance policies in Italy fell 10.6 percent in September year-on-year to 4.15 billion euros, the ANIA insurance industry association said on Friday.

In August, premiums were down 16.2 percent to 3.440 billion euros.

In the first nine months, new life production is down 25.7 percent, at 47.2 billion euros.

Italy's largest insurers are Assicurazioni Generali , Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol . (Reporting by Nigel Tutt)