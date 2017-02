ROME Nov 11 Germany's President Christian Wulff, in a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Giorgio Napolitano, expressed full understanding of the potential of the Italian economy and the solidity of Italy's banking system, the Italian President's office said.

Both presidents agreed on the need for new austerity measures, which are making their way through the Italian parliament, to be enacted quickly. They agreed the measures would be a big help for the relaunch of European unity and integration, a statement said.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)