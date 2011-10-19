* President frustrated by delays in economic policy
* Business leaders also attack premier
* Berlusconi says he in no hurry
(Adds more on Berlusconi, detail)
By Barry Moody
ROME, Oct 19 President Giorgio Napolitano
expressed "anguish" on Wednesday about the lack of effective
government action to combat Italy's painfully slow growth,
joining a chorus of criticism of delays by the government of
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Despite pressure from Italian business and the European
Central Bank, Berlusconi has repeatedly delayed announcing
measures to stimulate growth in an economy that has been
stagnant for more than a decade.
The delays, caused by squabbling within the centre-right
government over which measures should be adopted, have put the
euro zone's third largest economy in the cross hairs of markets
and pushed up yields on Italian bonds.
"This is a moment which requires a strong, clear assumption
of responsibility, widely shared, so that it is more credible
and effective," Napolitano said at a public ceremony.
"I cannot keep quiet about my anguish at seeing that the
political conditions for this wide consensus have not yet
occurred," he added.
The president, who is widely respected in Italy, has
frequently bluntly criticised Berlusconi's government and
expressed increasing frustration at the lack of action.
Despite his largely ceremonial role, in recent months he has
at times intervened directly to prod politicians into action.
On Tuesday, Italian banks and business associations
criticised the government for delaying reforms and said
confidence and faith in Italy was declining every day.
Government disputes over who should replace Mario Draghi as
governor of the Bank of Italy have also gone on for months.
Draghi is leaving to become head of the European Central
Bank. Berlusconi said on Wednesday he would nominate a new
governor on Thursday.
Berlusconi added to the atmosphere of procrastination on
Tuesday night when he told reporters after a cabinet meeting to
discuss growth stimulating reforms that there were problems both
with the Bank of Italy nomination and with raising the funds to
finance economic development projects.
"There is no money. We are trying to invent something," he
told reporters after the cabinet discussed a decree law to
stimulate growth, which has been postponed several times.
"The text (of the law) will be issued when it is convincing.
I am not in a particular hurry. I am counting on issuing the
decree when a measure is ready that will stimulate development
and growth," Berlusconi said.
Under pressure from the ECB, which is reported to have
practically dictated the measures to Italy, the government
passed a 60 billion euro ($82 billion) austerity plan last month
to balance the state budget by 2013.
It increases taxes and the cost of health care but critics
say these measures will worsen slow growth in Italy, which has
helped push youth unemployment to 28 percent, one of the highest
rates in the euro zone.
Discontent over the austerity package and economic decline
fuelled the biggest demonstration in a global "Day of Dage"
against the financial system on Saturday in Rome, which saw the
city's worst riots for years.
