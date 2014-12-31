* President Napolitano expected to say he will step down early

* Napolitano had previously said would not serve full term

* Choice of successor presents dangers for PM Renzi

By James Mackenzie

ROME, Dec 31 An expected decision by Italy's president to step down next year would leave Prime Minister Matteo Renzi facing one of his most delicate political challenges.

After dropping hints for months, 89-year-old Giorgio Napolitano, is likely to indicate in an end-of-year address on Wednesday evening that he will leave his post early next year, although he may not name an exact date.

The Italian head of state holds wide but loosely defined powers, including appointing prime ministers, and can veto legislation as well as using the office's moral weight to influence the political agenda.

If Renzi cannot steer an acceptable candidate through the complicated presidential election process, it will raise doubts about his ability to push through economic reforms and planned changes to the constitution and electoral system.

That would fuel speculation about early elections, adding to the political uncertainty surrounding the euro zone.

Napolitano, a former communist respected in Europe and Washington, reluctantly agreed to a second term last year after a deadlocked election threatened to leave Italy politically adrift, but said he would not serve the full seven years.

Months of speculation about potential successors have thrown up names ranging from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to current Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan or Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti.

Renzi, 39, appointed by Napolitano less than a year ago as Italy's youngest-ever prime minister said on Monday he was "absolutely certain" a successor could be elected. But the process is full of hazards that could absorb valuable political energy as Italy struggles to pull out of recession.

Electing a president involves about 1,000 voters -- members of parliament and representatives from the regions. It allows for multiple rounds of voting by secret ballot, offering ample opportunity for revenge to the many party enemies Renzi has made during his whirlwind months in charge.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, still burning with resentment at Napolitano's presumed role in his tumultuous 2011 downfall, has insisted that an agreement on the president will be needed for his support for wider constitutional reforms.

But the experience of 2013, when former Prime Minister Romano Prodi was rejected by around 100 disgruntled lawmakers in his own party, also underlines the danger from within.

That fiasco toppled the then-leader of the Democratic Party Pierluigi Bersani, who had proposed Prodi, ultimately paving the way for Renzi to seize control of the party a few months later. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Catherine Evans)