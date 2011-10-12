ROME Oct 12 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano on Wednesday expressed deep concern about whether the
squabbling government of Silvio Berlusconi was capable of taking
vital decisions for the country, including measures to combat an
economic crisis.
In an unusually outspoken statement issued after
Berlusconi's centre-right government lost a key vote on Tuesday,
Napolitano said the prime minister must give a "credible
response".
Speaking of "acute tensions" inside the administration,
Napolitano said delays in passing badly needed policies, raised
"questions and concerns".
He added: "The question is whether the government
majority...is capable of operating with the constant cohesion
required to guarantee the adoption of measures that cannot be
delayed."
(Writing by Barry Moody)