ROME Oct 19 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano expressed his distress on Wednesday about the lack of
effective government action to tackle a debt crisis in the euro
zone's third largest economy.
"This is a moment which requires a strong, clear assumption
of responsibility, widely shared, so that it is more credible
and effective," Napolitano said at a public ceremony.
"I cannot keep quiet about my anguish at seeing that the
political conditions for this wide consensus have not yet
occurred," he added.
The president, who has frequently criticised the government
of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was clearly referring to
repeated delays in agreeing a package of reforms to stimulate
growth in Italy, whose economy has been stagnant for more than a
decade.
