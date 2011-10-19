ROME Oct 19 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano expressed his distress on Wednesday about the lack of effective government action to tackle a debt crisis in the euro zone's third largest economy.

"This is a moment which requires a strong, clear assumption of responsibility, widely shared, so that it is more credible and effective," Napolitano said at a public ceremony.

"I cannot keep quiet about my anguish at seeing that the political conditions for this wide consensus have not yet occurred," he added.

The president, who has frequently criticised the government of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was clearly referring to repeated delays in agreeing a package of reforms to stimulate growth in Italy, whose economy has been stagnant for more than a decade. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby, editing by Barry Moody)