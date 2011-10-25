ROME Oct 25 Italy's head of state, President Giorgio Napolitano, called on the government to take urgent steps to cut the public debt and boost growth, putting further pressure on beleaguered Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

"We have to do everything to reduce the risk that our government bonds are exposed to in financial markets, to make our commitment to reduce the debt more credible and to relaunch economic growth," Napolitano said in a statement. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)