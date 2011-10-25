DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ROME Oct 25 Italy's head of state, President Giorgio Napolitano, called on the government to take urgent steps to cut the public debt and boost growth, putting further pressure on beleaguered Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
"We have to do everything to reduce the risk that our government bonds are exposed to in financial markets, to make our commitment to reduce the debt more credible and to relaunch economic growth," Napolitano said in a statement. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports