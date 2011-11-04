BARI Italy Nov 4 President Giorgio Napolitano
on Friday called on all Italy's political parties to join forces
to face what "a serious crisis of confidence" in the country.
Speaking in the southern city of Bari on the day Italian
benchmark bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 6.4 percent,
Napolitano said Italy found itself at the centre of the concerns
of European and international institutions and Silvio
Berlusconi's government must quickly fulfil reform commitments
made to its partners.
"A serious crisis of confidence has emerged towards our
country, in Europe and not only in Europe," he said. "We must be
aware of this and, more than feel wounded, we must feel spurred
on in our pride and our determination to respond."
The response could not come only from the government,
Napolitano said.
(Reporting By Elisa Forte)