BARI Italy Nov 4 President Giorgio Napolitano on Friday called on all Italy's political parties to join forces to face what "a serious crisis of confidence" in the country.

Speaking in the southern city of Bari on the day Italian benchmark bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 6.4 percent, Napolitano said Italy found itself at the centre of the concerns of European and international institutions and Silvio Berlusconi's government must quickly fulfil reform commitments made to its partners.

"A serious crisis of confidence has emerged towards our country, in Europe and not only in Europe," he said. "We must be aware of this and, more than feel wounded, we must feel spurred on in our pride and our determination to respond."

The response could not come only from the government, Napolitano said. (Reporting By Elisa Forte)