ROME Nov 9 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano called for an immediate commitment to economic reforms to restore confidence in panicked financial markets which have pushed Italy's borrowing costs to potentially disastrous levels.

"Italy must regain credibility and confidence as a country for us first of all to get out from a very dangerous squeeze on financial markets on our public debt and on the conditions facing our banking institutions," Napolitano said in a ceremony at the Quirinale Palace.

"This requires an immediate and sustained commitment to the management of our public debt," he said.

