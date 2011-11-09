ROME Nov 9 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
called for an immediate commitment to economic reforms to
restore confidence in panicked financial markets which have
pushed Italy's borrowing costs to potentially disastrous levels.
"Italy must regain credibility and confidence as a country
for us first of all to get out from a very dangerous squeeze on
financial markets on our public debt and on the conditions
facing our banking institutions," Napolitano said in a ceremony
at the Quirinale Palace.
"This requires an immediate and sustained commitment to the
management of our public debt," he said.
(Reporting By Roberto Landucci)