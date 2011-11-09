ROME Nov 9 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
said on Wednesday that a new government would be formed soon or
elections called following the adoption of a new financial law
and the resignation of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
In a statement intended to "dispel any doubt or
misunderstanding", Napolitano said there was no uncertainty over
Berlusconi's decision to resign once the new finance law is
adopted, "within the space of a few days".
"Within a short time either a new government will be formed
which can take any further decisions needed with the support of
parliament or parliament will be dissolved and an election
campaign will begin within the tightest time frame," he said.
