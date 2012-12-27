* Article urging "healthy self-criticism" over violence
* Bishop orders "unacceptable" message taken down
* Priest apologizes but does not step down, calls for "rest
and silence"
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 27 An Italian priest has provoked
outrage after putting up an article that said women were partly
to blame for encouraging domestic violence by failing to clean
their houses and cook properly and for wearing tight and
provocative clothing.
Italian media reported that parish priest Piero Corsi fixed
a text to the bulletin board of his church in the northern
village of San Terenzo di Lerici, which said women should engage
in "healthy self criticism" over the issue of femicide, or men
murdering women.
Domestic violence against women is a serious problem in
Italy although a report by a United Nations mission in June said
it was "largely invisible and underreported".
The text, posted on a website by a conservative Catholic
named Bruno Volpe, attacked pornography and erotic television
advertising but said women shared the blame for "provoking the
worst instincts, which then turn into violence and sexual
abuse".
"Let's ask ourselves. Is it possible that men have all gone
mad at one stroke? We don't think so," said the text, which was
reproduced in several newspapers.
"The core of the problem is in the fact that women are more
and more provocative, they yield to arrogance, they believe they
can do everything themselves and they end up exacerbating
tensions," it said.
"How often do we see girls and even mature women walking on
the streets in provocative and tight clothing?"
"Babies left to themselves, dirty houses, cold meals and
fast food at home, soiled clothes. So if a family ends up in a
mess and turns into crime (a form of violence which should be
condemned and punished firmly) often the responsibility is
shared," it said.
The mayor of Lerici, Marco Caluri, said on Thursday the
article was "astonishing and deeply offensive" and the bishop of
La Spezia ordered it to be taken down, saying it contained
"unacceptable opinions which are against the common position of
the church".
A third of women in Italy had reported being victim of
serious domestic violence, a UN report citing data from Italian
statistics agency ISTAT said.
It said that as many as 127 women had been murdered by men
in 2010, often as a result of "honour, men's unemployment and
jealousy by the perpetrator".
Maria Gabriella Carnieri Moscatelli, the head of Telefono
Rosa, an association that helps the victims of violence, said an
apology subsequently offered by Corsi was not sufficient.
"I thank the bishop who had the paper taken down but I'm
still not satisfied because I think someone needs to talk to
this person and understand why he has these attitudes," she told
SkyTG24 television.
"I think he needs to make a deeper examination of his
conscience that goes beyond apologies," she said.
Corsi denied reports that he intended to resign as priest
and in an interview published on the web site of the weekly
Oggi, he said he would be carrying on with his work.
"After everything that's happened, which has certainly been
well beyond what I intended or expected, I think there's need
for calm, rest and silence to respond with the serenity and
harmony required to carry on," he said.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Roger Atwood)