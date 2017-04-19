ROME, April 19 Italy's government should spell
out a programme of privatisations to clear uncertainty over the
prospects for reducing public debt, the country's central bank
said on Wednesday.
In an economic plan issued this month the government rowed
back on a previous commitment to sell public assets worth 0.5
percent of gross domestic product this year, saying it would now
manage to garner revenue of just 0.3 percent.
Resistance to selling state assets has grown among the
ruling parties ahead of national elections due in early 2018.
Luigi Federico Signorini, a member of the Bank of Italy's
executive board, told a parliamentary panel the government's
plan did not give much detail on what is to be privatised.
"To completely clear away uncertainty on whether the targets
can be achieved it would be better to spell out the programme,"
Signorini said.
The Italian economy is likely to grow by around 1 percent
this year and over the next few years, in line with government
forecasts, Signorini added.
