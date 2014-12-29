BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that sales of shares in state-controlled oil producer Eni would depend on market conditions, while he confirmed that next year the postal service will be partially privatised.
"It's not a privatisation but a giveaway if state assets are sold when the market is not favourable," Renzi told reporters at an end-year press conference. "Personally I believe that a further privatisation of Eni must be decided in light of market conditions."
Earlier this year Italy announced plans to sell a 5 percent stake in electricity supplier Enel and a roughly 4 percent stake in Eni this year as part of a privatisation drive aimed at reducing a public debt. No shares in either were sold amid market volatility. Eni shares have dropped as oil prices declined. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.