* Economy minister sees 8-10 bln euros of privatisation
revenue
* Softens outlook from PM Letta's original 10-12 bln goal
this year
* Sale of 40 pct stake in post office to raise 4-5 bln euros
* Government considering lowering Eni stake below 30 pct
By Alessandra Galloni
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 Italy could raise 8
to 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion-$13.7 billion) in
privatisation revenues in the next two years to ease pressure on
its strained public finances, Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni said on Thursday.
The comments, in an interview with Reuters Television on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos,
represent a softening of the ambitions expressed by Prime
Minister Enrico Letta, who said in November that privatisation
revenues could come to 10-12 billion euros in 2014 alone.
An official target presented in budget documents in
September said the government would aim to raise the equivalent
of half a percentage point of gross domestic product - roughly
7.5 billion euros a year - from privatisations.
Saccomanni, a former Bank of Italy official who joined
Letta's left-right coalition government after deadlocked
elections last year, said most of the revenue would come this
year.
But the operation, involving the sale of stakes in
state-controlled companies ranging from the Poste Italiane
postal service to air traffic control operator ENAV,
would not be fully completed until 2015.
"We plan to start now and we expect to have significant
results in 2014 but the process will go over until next year,"
he said. "We expect something on the order of 8-10 billion for
the whole of the privatisation programme," he said, adding that
his estimate was a conservative one.
Pressure on Italy's borrowing costs have eased considerably
since 2011, when fears over the sustainability of its public
finances raised the risk of a default which could have broken
the euro zone apart.
But it badly needs the revenue from the sale of state-owned
assets to rein in a public debt expected to come in just below
133 percent of gross domestic product this year, the
second-highest level in the euro zone behind Greece.
He said one of the centrepieces of the privatisation
programme, the planned sale of a 40 percent stake in Poste
Italiane, due to be approved in cabinet on Friday, could raise
4-5 billion euros and further stakes may be sold subsequently.
"After this initial offering there could be more," he said,
adding that he hoped the sale would attract interest from
private investors in Italy, who have traditionally favoured
putting their savings into bonds rather than shares.
"We expect this company to be well-received by the market
also because the post office is present in every village in
Italy. It's a transaction that will not remain in financial
circles alone," he said.
Saccomanni said the government was also looking at reducing
its stake in energy group Eni below the strategically
important 30 percent level.
"We are studying, discussing going below this threshold, but
it's not for the immediate period," he said without elaborating.
Eni is currently involved in a complex share buyback
operation aimed at retaining state control over one of Italy's
most important companies after Letta announced plans last year
to sell a 3 percent stake in the group.
The Treasury holds 4.34 percent of Eni and state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds another 25.76 percent, bringing
the state's total holding to 30.1 percent.
If that stake grew, stock exchange rules would force the
government to make a takeover bid, while a smaller holding would
bring the government lower dividends.
($1 = 0.7310 euros)
