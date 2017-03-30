(Refiles to fix name of EFG in paragraph six)
* Italy seen missing privatisation target for second year
* Politicians reluctant to sell assets as election nears
* Lost revenue could see public debt hit new record high
* Analysts say Italy bond yields may surge without ECB
support
By Gavin Jones
ROME, March 29 Italy's commitment to selling off
public assets is petering out as politicians look ahead to
elections early next year, making it harder to cut the country's
huge public debt and leaving it vulnerable to any rise in
interest rates.
In late 2015, then-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the debt
would come down the following year for the first time in eight
years, thanks partly to privatisations worth 0.5 percent of
gross domestic product.
In the end, the state managed to sell less than a fifth of
its targeted amount and the national debt rose to a new high of
almost 133 percent of gross domestic product, the highest ratio
in the euro zone after Greece.
Renzi confirmed the same privatisation target for this year
before he resigned in December after Italians rejected his
planned constitutional reform in a referendum, but the prospects
for selling state assets have continued to dwindle.
With the ruling Democratic Party (PD) embroiled in a
bruising leadership battle and elections slated for early 2018,
senior PD members including Renzi himself have recently voiced
doubts about whether privatisations are a good idea after all.
"As elections come into sight, privatisations don't seem to
be the government's focus," said Gianluigi Mandruzzato, head of
economic analysis at BSI, part of EFG International .
The most appetizing items on the government's slate are the
state railway company, which is wholly state owned, and the post
office, of which 65 percent remains in public hands after a
first tranche was sold in 2015. But it failed to follow up with
the sale of a planned second tranche of the post office in 2016,
citing unfavourable market conditions.
While the market picture has improved, with the Milan bourse
up 5.5 percent this year after falling about 10 percent in 2016,
the political will seems to have disappeared.
Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio recently admitted to
"problems" in selling the railways and Antonello Giacomelli, a
junior industry minister, warned of the "dangers" of letting the
post office fall into the hands of "foreign investment banks"
which could close branches and cut staff.
"Politics has taken precedence over economic concerns and
there are no privatisations on the horizon now," said Stefano
Micossi, an economics professor and director general of
Assonime, the association of Italy's listed companies.
"They are unpopular with the unions and politicians who see
state companies as a source of jobs and favours to hand out," he
added. "There is enormous resistance from the PD and also inside
the government."
The Post Office, whose top management was changed by the
Treasury this month, declined to comment on whether
privatisation would go ahead this year.
The state railways is supposed to spin off its high speed
and long distance train businesses by July with a view to
selling them by the end of the year, but has still not named the
advisers for the spin-off.
The company said the privatisation required government
legislation, which it was discussing with relevant ministers.
RISING BOND YIELDS
From a numerical point of view, the targeted privatisation
revenues can only marginally chip away at the public debt, which
the European Commission forecasts will reach a new record high
this year.
Mandruzzato said the drift in the privatisation target was
"not good news in terms of commitment and credibility."
Italy has the most sluggish growth in the 19-nation euro
zone and an unstable political outlook, and it has repeatedly
backslid on promised deficit cuts. The result is that markets
have become increasingly leery of its government bonds.
The spread between Italian benchmark bond yields and their
safer German equivalent has risen to almost 2 percentage points
from 1 percentage point a year ago, and the rise would have been
far steeper without the support of the European Central Bank.
Under its "quantitative easing" programme the ECB has been
buying several billion euros of Italian bonds every month.
After it cuts back on these purchases, as it is set to do
next month, some analysts say the issue of Italy's debt
sustainability may resurface and its yields could surge as they
did in 2011 and 2012 at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.
Mandruzzato said the trigger for a sudden market sell-off is
often unexpected and in Italy's case there are "a lot of
potential candidates."
One could be a ratings downgrade, as it was when Standard &
Poors cut Italy's sovereign rating in September 2011. Both Fitch
and Moody's currently have a negative outlook on Italy, meaning
a downgrade could be in the pipeline.
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Massimiliano Di
Giorgio and Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)