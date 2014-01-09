British police say firearms incident at Westminister bridge
LONDON, March 22 London police said they were called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge near the British parliament on Wednesday.
ROME Jan 9 Italian government officials will meet on Thursday to discuss the sale of a non-controlling stake in the state-owned post office group to lower the country's massive debt, government sources said.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's economic advisor, Deputy Industry Minister Antonio Catricala and Poste Italiane Chief Executive Officer Massimo Sarmi are among those who will discuss selling as much as 40 percent of the postal service, sources said.
The aim is to sell a stake of the umbrella group rather than shares in its individual banking or insurance units, the sources said. Italy's debt, as a percentage of output, is surpassed only by Greece in the European Union.
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's largest education firm Kroton Educacional SA on Wednesday reported a 19.3 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter net income, to 487.6 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 427.9 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.