ROME Feb 11 Italy is considering alternative options to the planned stock market listing of two state-owned companies given market conditions as it still aims to reduce public debt this year, the treasury said on Thursday.

In its budget, the Italian government said it would list air traffic controller Enav and state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) this year to raise 8 billion euros to cut its debt.

However Ferrovie CEO Renato Mazzoncini said earlier on Thursday that his company's listing will not come until next year at the earliest.

Amid a backdrop of adverse sentiment on financial markets, the Treasury said during a briefing in Rome that it is studying all options on privatisations.

The government does not intend to sell its stake in troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Treasury added. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Steve Scherer)