ROME Feb 11 Italy is considering alternative
options to the planned stock market listing of two state-owned
companies given market conditions as it still aims to reduce
public debt this year, the treasury said on Thursday.
In its budget, the Italian government said it would list air
traffic controller Enav and state railways Ferrovie dello Stato
(IPO-FERRO.MI) this year to raise 8 billion euros to cut its
debt.
However Ferrovie CEO Renato Mazzoncini said earlier on
Thursday that his company's listing will not come until next
year at the earliest.
Amid a backdrop of adverse sentiment on financial markets,
the Treasury said during a briefing in Rome that it is studying
all options on privatisations.
The government does not intend to sell its stake in troubled
lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Treasury added.
