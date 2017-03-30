MILAN, March 30 Italy's Banca Profilo says in its 2017-2019 plan:

* Targets total assets of 9 billion euros in 2019, 6.6 billion euros of which from private banking

* Aims for 70 million euros of revenues in 2019 with private and investment banking revenue rising to 25 million euros

* Targets operating profit of more than 10 million euros and net profit of more than 6 million euros in 2019

* Targets CET1 capital ratio above 18 percent over the next three years

* Expects dividend payout of more than 70 percent (Reporting by Valentina Za)