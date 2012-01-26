BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MILAN Jan 26 Coca-Cola Co's franchise bottler in Italy has halted production at two of its plants in the south of the country because of a truckers' strike, it said on Thursday.
Coca-Cola HBC Italia, a unit of Coca-Cola Hellenic , said the protest had disrupted supplies for the production of soft drinks and the bottling of mineral water as well as transport of products from its warehouses.
Truckers have blocked roads throughout Italy as opposition mounts to tax rises and economic reforms designed to open up competition in protected sectors.
The stoppage, which began on Monday, has also forced carmarker Fiat to keep its plants idle. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.