MILAN Nov 17 Hundreds of students
prostested in Italy's financial capital Milan against what they
called the "bankers' government" led by economist Mario Monti
and scuffles broke out with police, witnesses said.
The students threw firecrackers at police trying to prevent
them from approaching the Bocconi university, which is chaired
by Monti and has become a symbol for his new executive of
technocrats, formed to tackle Italy's debt crisis.
Police responded by charging the students with batons. One
journalist was injured by a firecracker, police sources said.
The students also threw eggs and fake dollar banknotes at
the building of the Italian banking association, AGI news agency
reported.
Monti's government, sworn in on Wednesday, was due to lay
out austerity measures before seeking a confidence vote in the
Senate later on Thursday.
