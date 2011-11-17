(Adds details of clashes, Monti's address to parliament)
MILAN Nov 17 Thousands of Italians took
to the streets in several cities on Thursday to protest against
what they called a "bankers' government" led by economist Mario
Monti, and there were clashes with police.
Students in Italy's financial capital Milan threw
firecrackers at police trying to prevent them approaching the
Bocconi university, which is chaired by Monti and has become a
symbol for the new executive of technocrats he has formed to
tackle Italy's debt crisis.
Police responded by charging the students with batons. One
journalist was injured by a firecracker, police sources said.
The students also threw eggs and fake dollar banknotes at
the building of the Italian banking association. "We don't want
the banks to rule" and "Monti's government is not the solution",
the students chanted.
Monti's government, sworn in on Wednesday, set out the
measures it intends to take in the upper house of parliament on
Thursday before seeking a confidence vote at 1930 GMT.
Monti said that Italy faced a serious emergency which could
help decide the future of the European Union. He said the three
pillars of the government's policy would be budgetary rigour,
economic growth and social fairness.
UNIVERSITIES TARGETED
There were also protests in Turin, Rome, Palermo and Bari,
with demonstrators targeting universities where some of Monti's
ministers used to teach, bank branches and tax offices.
In Turin, clashes broke out between police and thousands of
demonstrators including anarchists trying to approach the local
headquarters of the Bank of Italy.
Police said several people had been injured, including a
policeman. Some of the protesters chanted: "Smell of austerity"
and "Monti will all make us beggars."
A collapse of market confidence has pushed Italy to the
brink of financial disaster and driven up its borrowing costs to
unsustainable levels.
Monti's cabinet is made up of a mix of academic specialists
and experienced administrators and includes Corrado Passera, the
chief executive of Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo,
as industry minister.
The fact that none of the new cabinet has been elected is
likely to make it harder to win popular support for new taxes,
job cuts or pension reforms that could hit ordinary Italians
hard.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan, Paola Italiano in Turin;
Writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Barry Moody and Robert
Woodward)