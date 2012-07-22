ROME, July 22 A senior Italian police officer
was injured in clashes with demonstrators protesting against a
planned high speed rail link between France and northern Italy,
officials said on Sunday.
The head of a police special operations unit in Turin,
Giuseppe Petronzi, was hurt by an improvised explosive device
during the confrontation on Saturday evening in Val di Susa in
the far north of Italy, when police fired teargas at supporters
of "No-Tav", the anti high-speed rail movement.
The latest in a long run of clashes follows months of
confrontations which have raised concern about a rise in violent
demonstrations during the economic crisis.
The head of the centre-left Democratic Party, Pierluigi
Bersani, condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with
Petronzi.
"In a democracy, dissent is legitimate but the form of
violence being used by some members of the No Tav movement are
unacceptable," Bersani said in a statement.
Villagers in Val di Susa, supported by a coalition of
outside activists, have held repeated demonstrations against the
15 billion euro ($18 billion) project, agreed between Italy and
France in 2001.
The government says the rail link, which will almost halve
the time of a journey between Paris and Milan to four hours, is
vital to strengthen transport links between northern Italy and
the rest of the continent.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Louise Ireland)