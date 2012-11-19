DOHA Nov 19 Qatar is preparing to sign a one
billion euro agreement with Italy for investment in small and
medium sized companies, the Gulf state's Prime Minister Sheikh
Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said on Monday.
Qatar will put up half the total amount, Sheikh Hamad said
at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti in the capital Doha during Monti's visit to the region.
The deal is in addition to a joint venture signed between
Italy's strategic investment fund FSI and Qatar Holding to
invest up to 2 billion euro in Italian companies announced on
Monday.