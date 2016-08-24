Aug 24 A strong 6.4 magnitude quake struck central Italy early on Wednesday near the city of Perugia, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, located 47 miles (76 km) southeast of Perugia, occurred at 3:36 a.m. (0136 GMT) and was felt as far as Rome. It was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, the USGS said.