Nov 3 A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck central Italy on Thursday morning in the same region hit by recent strong quakes, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the temblor was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, and was centered 32 miles (51.5 km) southeast of Perugia. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)