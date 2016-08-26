* Aftershocks, some strong, continue to rattle area
* Government has promised to rebuild, boost protection
By Steve Scherer and Gabriele Pileri
AMATRICE, Italy, Aug 26 The number of people
killed in an earthquake that flattened parts of central Italy
rose to 267 on Friday as rescue workers pulled more bodies from
mounds of debris and families prepared to hold the first
funerals.
The civil protection department in Rome said nearly 400
people were being treated for injuries in hospitals and local
media reports said about 40 of them were in critical condition.
The earth continued to tremble, with survivors sleeping for
the second night in tents set up by emergency services.
"It was quite a tough night because you have a significant
change in temperature here. During the day, it is very, very hot
and at night it is very, very cold," said Anna Maria Ciuccarelli
of Arquata del Tronto.
"You can feel the humidity in your bones despite the
blankets that the civil protection department has given us.
There are still aftershocks preceded by booms and, for those of
us who have just lived through an earthquake, it has a great
effect, particularly psychologically," she said.
Some 928 aftershocks have hit the area around Amatrice and
the nearby towns of Pescara del Tronto, Arquata del Tronto and
Accumoli in the wake of Wednesday's 6.2 magnitude quake. Nearly
60 of them struck since midnight.
Families prepared to bury their dead, with the first
funerals set for Friday morning, including that of two children
and their grandparents who died in Pescara del Tronto.
The search for survivors continued during the night in
Amatrice as emergency workers with sniffer dogs clambered over
piles of debris trying to find anyone still trapped under the
rubble. In other towns the rescue operation wound down.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised to rebuild the
shattered houses and said he would renew efforts to bolster
Italy's flimsy defences against earthquakes that regularly
batter the country.
"We want those communities to have the chance of a future
and not just memories," he told reporters in Rome on Thursday.
Italy has a poor record of rebuilding after quakes. About
8,300 people who were forced to leave their houses after a
deadly earthquake in L'Aquila in 2009 are still living in
temporary accommodation.
Renzi declined to predict when the homeless might be
rehoused, but said it was his government's top priority. "This
is not about setting challenges and making promises. We need the
pace of a marathon runner," he said.
Most of the buildings in the area were built hundreds of
years ago, long before any anti-seismic building norms were
introduced, helping to explain the widespread destruction.
Cultural Minister Dario Franceschini said all 293 culturally
important sites, many of them churches, had either collapsed or
been seriously damaged.
Italy sits on two fault lines, making it one of the most
seismically active countries in Europe. Almost 30 people died in
earthquakes in northern Italy in 2012 while more than 300 died
in a quake in the L'Aquila disaster.
(Writing by Philip Pullella, editing by Crispian Balmer)