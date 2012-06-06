MILAN, June 6 Recent earthquakes in Northern
Italy which have killed 27 people and inflicted heavy losses on
local industries may delay deliveries of some Lamborghini
models, the Italian super sports car maker said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Lamborghini, a unit of Volkswagen's Audi
brand known for its sleek cars and charging bull logo,
said deliveries of its V12 models may be delayed because parts
suppliers for its Aventador cars had been forced to move
production elsewhere.
A series of earthquakes have hit the prosperous region of
Emilia Romagna since last month. Italy's business association
Confindustria and the EU Commissioner for Enterprise and
Industry, Antonio Tajani, have spoken of total damage to the
area in excess of 5 billion euros ($6.18 billion).
Confindustria said the first two quakes and the almost
uninterrupted series of smaller aftershocks that have since
rattled the area would halt production in many factories by
between four and six months.
"Minor tremors continue to hamper reconstruction efforts,"
Lamborghini said in a statement.
The carmaker said its plant in Sant'Agata Bolognese had not
been damaged and production of its Gallardo models was regular.
Italian rival Ferrari and motorcycle firm Ducati
closed their plants in the region for safety reasons
when the quake hit on May 29 but they did not report damages.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)