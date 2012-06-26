(Updates with description, tour of damaged areas)
By Philip Baillie
ROVERETO DI NOVI, Italy, June 26 Pope Benedict
on Tuesday comforted victims of last month's Italian earthquake,
which killed 25 people and devastated many homes, factories and
churches, urging them to seek support in their faith as they
seek to rebuild.
The northerly Emilia-Romagna region was hit on May 20 by a
6.0 magnitude quake, Italy's deadliest since 2009, and then by
numerous aftershocks.
In a two-hour visit to Rovereto di Novi, Benedict rode on a
green civil protection department jeep through the town's "red
zone", past some its most heavily damaged buildings.
He was visibly moved as he met children and elderly people
left homeless by the quake, which damaged or destroyed many of
the region's towers, castles and churches as well as causing
serious damage to dairy and pharmaceutical plants.
In an address, Benedict told stricken residents, many of
whom are living in tent camps, to rebuild their lives on the
foundation of their faith.
"On this rock, on this firm hope, you can build, you can
rebuild," he said, adding that, while their buildings were
cracked, their hearts were not.
The pope paid tribute to a local parish priest, Father Ivan
Martini, who died when his church collapsed while he was inside
checking damage from an earlier tremor.
On top of the human cost of the quakes, the economic damage
to the region, one of the most prosperous in Italy, is put at at
least 5 billion euros.
