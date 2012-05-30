ROME May 30 The Italian government will raise
excise duties on petrol to fund aid for the Emilia-Romagna
region affected by Monday's earthquake, a statement said.
The Cabinet also decided that nationwide spending curbs
affecting Italy's local authorities according to the so-called
"internal stability pact", will be eased for the towns hit by
the quake.
Emilia-Romagna, one of Italy' richest and most productive
regions, was hit by a deadly magnitude 5.8 earthquake and a
series of aftershocks on Tuesday, just over a week after a force
6.0 tremor in the same region.
More than 20 people were killed in the two earthquakes,
which caused a swathe of destruction across the region.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)