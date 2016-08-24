UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ROME Aug 24 The earthquake that struck central Italy on Wednesday has killed at least 159 people, the country's civil protection agency said, raising a previous count of 124.
The search for bodies is continuing through the night, authorities said. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts