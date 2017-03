MILAN May 24 Italy's state railways Ferrovie dello Stato said on Friday it has mandated Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, UniCredit and JP Morgan to arrange a medium-term note programme worth up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion).

"The first issue of the programme is expected by the end of July," Ferrovie dello Stato said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)