Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
MILAN Feb 3 Italy said on Tuesday it had chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser in its plans to privatise state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS).
In a statement the Italian Treasury Ministry said it had chosen Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as legal adviser in the operation.
FS is one of several state assets earmarked by the Italian government for partial sale in a drive to lower the country's huge public debt.
