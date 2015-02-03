MILAN Feb 3 Italy said on Tuesday it had chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser in its plans to privatise state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS).

In a statement the Italian Treasury Ministry said it had chosen Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as legal adviser in the operation.

FS is one of several state assets earmarked by the Italian government for partial sale in a drive to lower the country's huge public debt.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)