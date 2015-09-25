MILAN, Sept 25 Ratings agency DBRS on Friday confirmed Italy's long-term sovereign rating at A (low), with a 'stable' trend.

Tax cuts worth 28 billion euros announced by the Italian government should have a positive impact on household confidence and business sentiment, DBRS said in a statement, adding, however, that funding for tax breaks should come from detailed spending cuts.

In March the Toronto-based agency lifted the trend on Italy's rating to stable from negative, citing support from the European Central Bank's accommodative monetary policy and the country's progress with structural reforms.

Of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks, DBRS is the only one that ranks the euro zone's third-largest economy in the 'A' band, in the middle of investment-grade.

A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for Italian banks of using Italy's government bonds as collateral for ECB loans. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)