MILAN, Sept 25 Ratings agency DBRS on Friday
confirmed Italy's long-term sovereign rating at A (low), with a
'stable' trend.
Tax cuts worth 28 billion euros announced by the Italian
government should have a positive impact on household confidence
and business sentiment, DBRS said in a statement, adding,
however, that funding for tax breaks should come from detailed
spending cuts.
In March the Toronto-based agency lifted the trend on
Italy's rating to stable from negative, citing support from the
European Central Bank's accommodative monetary policy and the
country's progress with structural reforms.
Of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank
uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks,
DBRS is the only one that ranks the euro zone's third-largest
economy in the 'A' band, in the middle of investment-grade.
A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for
Italian banks of using Italy's government bonds as collateral
for ECB loans.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)