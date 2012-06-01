(Adds detail, other ratings)

NEW YORK, June 1 Ratings agency Egan-Jones on Friday downgraded Italy's sovereign rating to B-plus with a negative outlook from BB, noting the country's limping economy and the chance its banks could need more help.

"Italy is in miserable shape," Egan-Jones said in a statement.

"Italy's independent ability to support its banks is questionable given the country's weak condition," the agency added.

The euro zone's third biggest economy has worried global investors as the region's sovereign debt crisis continues to drag on markets around the world.

Recent data have underscored a slowdown throughout the monetary union, with the latest figures showing Italy's factories contracted for the tenth straight month.

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday that political inertia and bad economic decisions had put "the entire European edifice" at risk and only a clear path to political union could save the euro.

"There are now growing doubts among international investors about governments' cohesion in guiding the reform of European governance and even their ability to ensure the survival of the single currency," Visco told the Bank of Italy's annual meeting.

Moody's Investors Service rates Italy an A3, Standard & Poor's rates Italy BBB-plus and Fitch rates the country A-minus. All three of those agencies have a negative outlook on Italy. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Andrew Hay)